Sling TV, the online TV service that’s owned by Dish, has expanded the reach of its Cloud DVR feature to Android devices. The service allows subscribers to store up to 50 hours of content from many of the channels that are available on the service for an extra $5 a month, on top of its normal monthly fees.

In addition to Android smartphones and tablets, Sling TV’s Cloud DVR feature also works on Android TV devices as well. Cloud DVR is also now available on Roku devices, and previously launched on Amazon’s Fire tablets and TVs. Stored recordings will never expire, and users can also record multiple programs simultaneously. If you do go over your 50 hour limit, the feature will automatically delete the oldest recording you have stored. Keep in mind that the feature will not work for some of the channels that are available on the Sling TV service.

Sling TV has expanded the reach of its Cloud DVR feature just a few days after Google launched its new YouTube TV service in the top five US markets. YouTube TV includes its own Cloud DVR feature, but unlike Sling TV, it does not require an extra fee, nor does it have a storage limit, although its recordings automatically get deleted nine months after they are made. It’s currently available for Android, iOS and the web, and more cities in the US will get access to it in the coming weeks and months.