With its Sleep as Android app, the Switzerland-based Urbandroid team has successfully been in the sleep-tracking game as far as software is concerned. However, Urbandroid announced it will enter the hardware sleep-tracking market with the Sleep Phaser.

Dressed up as a lamp, the Sleep Phaser uses infrared to detect your body heat and how it changes as you sleep. The Sleep Phaser can also detect your breathing rate to determine what sleep cycle you might be in, but that is a feature that requires ideal conditions for it to work as advertised.

Since the Urbandroid team is behind the Sleep Phaser, it makes sense for the sleep tracker to connect to Sleep as Android on your phone. Doing so will open up a slew of features, such as an alarm that takes your sleep schedule into consideration, Google Fit and Samsung Health integration, and automation through Tasker and IFTTT, among others.

Keep in mind that the Sleep Phaser is not something you can go and buy at a Walmart – it is currently being funded through Indiegogo. As such, the usual potential pitfalls for such campaigns should be considered before you plunk down at least $79 for the Sleep Phaser.

Urbandroid emphasizes that the hardware and algorithms necessary for the Sleep Phaser to work are already developed, which is why orders will be shipped out as early as December. Furthermore, the team has warehouses in Europe and the US, while it has already manufactured and sold other electronics. In other words, Urbandroid emphasized its experience with supply chains and selling products.

You will have to weight out the risks with the benefits. You have plenty of time to do so with the Sleep Phaser, however – the campaign is not slated to end for another two months. You can check out the campaign at the link below, but would you pick up something like the Sleep Phaser? Let us know in the comments.