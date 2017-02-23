While the Skylanders franchise may be taking a break in the console game market, its owner and publisher Activision is still going to launch a new title for the long-running series. The company revealed plans today to launch a new role-playing game based on Skylanders exclusively for mobile devices.

Activision says the game will be developed by South Korean-based developer Com2us, who has previously released other mobile games and RPGs, including the popular Summoners War. Aside from that, Activision has not revealed anything else about the Skylanders mobile RPG, including when it will be released.

The first Skylanders game launched for consoles in 2011, and began the trend of offering real world collectible toy figures that could be placed on a device so that those same figures turn into playable characters in the game. It turned out to be a huge hit for Activision and spawned a number of copy-cats, including Lego Dimensions and Disney Infinity.

However, it looks like this particular gaming fad has lost some steam. The Disney Infinity line was cancelled in 2016 due to poor sales, and that year’s release of Skylanders: Imaginators was a big sales disappointment for Activision. The publisher has confirmed that there will be no new Skylanders game released for consoles in 2017, although a port of Skylanders: Imaginators will be released next week for the new Nintendo Switch console.

However, it appears that the Skylanders brand will continue to live on in this new mobile RPG. While there have been Skylanders games released for smartphones and tablets in the past, they were basically spin-offs from the console games with similar gameplay. It sounds like this new title will be its own thing, and will have role-playing features that have not been included in the previous titles.

If you are a Skylanders fan, are you happy with the news of this upcoming mobile RPG title? Let us know what you think in the comments!