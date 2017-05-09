You may be aware of sites like Udemy that offer online courses to make you better at doing the things you’re interested in. However, if you’re interested in programming, then SitePoint is probably a better option for you.

If you were to take the learn-how-to-code route through Udemy’s model, you’ll find yourself forking over dozens if not hundreds of dollars for each individual class. SitePoint has a different model.

When you get SitePoint, you gain access to all 70+ of their programming courses and over 80 e-books to boost your coding prowess. You also get over 300 step-by-step tutorials. You pay once, and they let you have their entire library. No more paying on a course-by-course basis.

That’s unlimited, full time access for life.

Now, if you’re looking for how to play the piano or speak German, you’re probably better off sticking with Udemy for now. SitePoint is a programming-centric service.

Normally becoming a lifetime SitePoint member costs $450, but for the next few days, SitePoint is having a New Users discount opening their gates to those who may not have been able to afford that steep price. Full membership and full access for life is yours for $49.99.

SitePoint in a Glance:

Feel like you’re falling behind your professional peers? SitePoint will get you back on track with premium access to a huge library of e-books, courses, and tutorials in topics ranging from HTML and CSS to JavaScript, design and UX, to PHP, and much more. New content is added monthly so you can always stay up to date with the most important skills in the 21st century workforce.

Access over 80 e-books, 70 courses, & 300 tutorials 24/7

Get unlimited downloads across all new & existing ebooks, courses, & tutorials as new content is uploaded monthly

Increase your employability by learning new skills & programming languages

Learn key coding frameworks & libraries like jQuery, Node, Angular, TypeScript, Laravel, & more

Explore new techniques like Google Maps API, manipulating HTML5 video w/ JavaScript, & much more

Understand work essentials like Git, project management, WordPress, & more

Discover new coding languages like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ruby, PHP, MySQL, & much more

Receive certificates of completion for each premium course you complete to display on your LinkedIn

Ready to get educated, get certified, and become the coding BAMF you’ve always wanted to be? Click the button below to get started!

