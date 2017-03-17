SHFT IQ

There’s a million fitness trackers out there: some built right into your phone, some existing as wristbands. So why do we need yet another device, you may ask. SHFT IQ is slightly different than your average fitness tracker. Touted as the world’s first digital running coach, this tiny device provides you with real-time coaching so that you can run faster and with more ease.

SHFT IQ is a Kickstarter product, launched by a group of passionate runners. So far, it’s raise over a fifth of its goal with 26 more days to go. As you can see, it’s a very small and simple-looking device that can be paired with your Android smartphone. While it doesn’t feature a gorgeous design or an impressive screen, there is more to it than meets the eye.

Powered by Intel’s Curie module with the Pattern Recognition Artificial Intelligence built in, SHFT IQ analyzes the runner’s baseline technique: from basic things like your step frequency to more advanced metrics like your landing position, the tilt of your body, and the length of your stride. Using those data, it gives you real-time coaching to maximize results and make your running more efficient. Simply attach it around your waist or your shoe.

Of course, you can track your improvements and basic information about your run through the dedicated Android app. If you are a running enthusiast, then maybe SHFT IQ might be something you’d find useful – according to the company, the gadget is designed to help any runner improve their running by giving them personalized coaching sessions.

For just $59, you can be one of the 300 super early bird customers, with a scheduled delivery time of September 2017. Regular early bird starts at $69, and there are other (more expensive) tiers for when early bird slots are all filled. So far, there are 81 slots left for super early bird and a full 400 spots left for regular early bird. The retail price is set to be $109, so if you want to save up to $40, you might want to go ahead and back SHFT IQ on Kickstarter.