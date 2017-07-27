Telltale Games, the developer behind popular titles like The Walking Dead and Guardians of the Galaxy, is holding a sale on the Play Store. From today through July 30, you can save up to 50 percent on season passes for a number of games, which can also be played on Nvidia Shield. You can check out the list of games below.

If you see something you like, just click on a link above that will take you to the Google Play Store. Keep in mind that the deals expire in three days, so it’s best to place your order sooner rather than later if you want to save a few bucks.

If you’d prefer to play some of these on PC or Mac instead, the Humble Telltale Games Bundle is ongoing at the Humble Store, where you can pick up nine titles for as little as $1 for the next five days.