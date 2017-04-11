Even though the latest smartphones are choosing to add more onboard storage, many buyers will still require even more space to get quick access to their songs, podcasts, images and videos. Today, Amazon has cut the price of many popular memory products from SanDisk in one of their Gold Box Deals of the Day events. That includes big discounts on its 128 GB and 256 GB microSD cards, which could come in very handy if your smartphone can support those kinds of products.

See also: SanDisk’s new 256GB A1 microSD card is perfect for Adoptable Storage

For today only, you can snag the SanDisk Ultra 256 GB MicroSDXC card for just $119.99 via Amazon. That’s a huge $80 discount from its normal $199.99 price tag. If you don’t have that kind of money on hand, but still need to add more storage on your phone, you might be able to afford the 128 GB version of the same SanDisk card. It’s on sale at Amazon as well for just $32.99, a solid discount from its normal $42.99 price. Both of these products come with adapters so they can also be used in desktops, notebooks, and other devices that have a standard SD card port.

Amazon is also selling quite a few of SanDisk’s other products today at deep discounts, including a number of standard SD cards, along with many of its USB Flash drives. It’s also selling some internal and portable SSD drives with price cuts as well. You can check out the full list of what’s on sale from SanDisk at Amazon at the link below. Keep in mind these prices are just for today only, so you might want to hurry if you are at all interested in adding some storage while also saving some money.

