Samsung has announced a partnership with Visa to bring Samsung Pay to hundreds of thousands of online merchants starting later this year. It promises a simpler and more secure way to shop wherever Visa Checkout is accepted.

It’s no exaggeration when I say that one of the few things that have kept me from buying a non-Samsung phone is Samsung Pay. I can’t count the times that Samsung’s mobile payment platform saved my day: from the time when I simply forgot my wallet to the time when IKEA refused to take my physical credit card because it wasn’t signed (and my virtual card on Samsung Pay was).

Samsung Pay users will no longer have to fill out tedious payment forms when making online purchases with Visa, only the biggest credit card company in the world.

At any rate, while its benefits are clear in the physical world given the service’s support for both NFC and the conventional MST, Samsung has been trying to branch out into the realm of online transactions. The company does have business partnerships with a few online merchants, but so far, I’ve personally never thought them particularly useful. Well, that may change soon it seems.

The South Korean electronics giant has announced a strategic partnership with Visa to bring Samsung Pay support to online merchants around the world:

Users with fingerprint authentication-enabled Samsung devices will be able to click the Visa Checkout/Samsung Pay co-branded button and touch the fingerprint sensor and the payment will proceed instantly, without needing to enter a user name and password for each purchase… We are excited to extend the benefits of Samsung Pay from the mobile world to now also include online merchants, ensuring customers can pay everywhere Visa Checkout is accepted, on any device and in app.

Given that this will work “on any device,” my guess is we are talking about Samsung Pay Mini, an app designed specifically for online purchases made on Android devices. Whatever the case may be, however, it seems that Samsung Pay users will no longer have to fill out tedious payment forms when making online purchases with Visa, only the biggest credit card company in the world.

