Samsung has been focusing on quality a lot since the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. A few weeks ago, the company posted a video on YouTube that shows various tests Samsung’s smartphones have to complete before they can hit the market. Now, the tech giant announced that it has set up an office that is in charge of improving the quality of its products.

It will be led by Kim Jong-ho, a manufacturing expert that joined Samsung back in 1983. A few years ago, he was awarded the Gold Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit for his work that helped expand the electronics and IT industries.

It looks like Samsung has learned something from its mistakes and is doing everything in its power to make sure its upcoming smartphones won’t blow up in your hand. The company really wants consumers to know that quality is its priority, and that it is doing everything it can to make sure its products are well built.

See also: Don’t fear Frankenstein’s Galaxy Note 7

Samsung is trying to close the Note 7 chapter and move on but it still has a long way to go. Samsung is being sued both in South Korea as well as abroad because of its exploding phablet, which is also responsible for the beating the company’s reputation among US consumers has taken.

The company hopes to get back on track with the release of its flagship devices, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, which will officially be announced on March 29 in New York City.