Samsung has officially launched an enhanced warranty program in the US for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Called Samsung Premium Care, it has your back in case of any accidental damage done to your device — drops, spills, cracked screen — and in a case of a mechanical or electrical breakdown due to normal use.

If your Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus gets damaged, Samsung will provide you with a new or reconditioned device. However, it is worth mentioning that you’ll have to pay a $99 deductible to get it and that the offer is limited to three replacements per year. The new device can either be shipped to you or hand-deliver by a DISH technician, who can also help you transfer your data to the replacement phone.

See also: Galaxy S8 duo breaks pre-order record, bigger sibling more popular

Samsung has also partnered with a company called HelloTech. It will send an expert to your home or any location of your choice, who will then tell you everything you need to know about your Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, show you how to set it up, and answer any question you might have. You can request one visit per month, which is limited to one hour.

Samsung Galaxy Premium Care will set you back $11.99 per month. In hopes of getting as many users on board as possible, the company is offering the service free of charge for the first 30 days. To get it, you have to buy the device from a Samsung authorized retailer or wireless carrier. It is currently limited to the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, but will most likely be available for other devices in the near future as well.