Samsung Pay first launched in South Korea back in 2015. The tech giant then expanded its mobile payment service to a bunch of other countries including the US, China, and Spain, just to name a few. Today, the company announced that it is expanding Samsung Pay to four more markets.

The service is now available in Sweden and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and has entered early access in Hong Kong and Switzerland. This means that Samsung Pay is currently available in 16 markets around the world.

As you probably know, Samsung Pay allows you to buy products and services at supported retailers with the help of your smartphone. Quite a few Samsung devices support the service including the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Those who own either one of the flagship handsets can, in addition to the existing authentication methods, also use the iris scanner to authorize a payment.

Samsung’s payment service also works on the Gear S3. The company has announced that making payments with the help of the smartwatch is now supported in three more countries: Russia, Sweden, and the United Arab Emirates.

Samsung knows that mobile payment services will become big business in the future. That’s why the company has been trying hard to expand to as many markets as possible. However, it is facing a lot of competition from the likes of Android Pay and others. More companies will enter the market in the near future including LG, which will launch its own mobile payment service (LG Pay) in June.