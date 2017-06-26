Samsung’s mobile payment service now finally works with Discover cards. This is great news for owners of the card, which have been waiting for Samsung Pay support since early 2016 when it was supposed to go live.

More than a year later, Discover users can now finally add their card to Samsung Pay and make purchases with the help of a smartphone, a Discover representative confirmed to The Verge.

Using Samsung’s mobile payment service is quite easy, as all you have to do is place your device near a payment terminal, authorize the purchase with a pin number, an iris scan, or your fingerprint, and wait for the transaction to be completed.

One of the biggest advantages of Samsung Pay over its competition is that in addition to NFC, it also uses Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST). What this means is that the service works with older payment terminals that don’t support NFC.

Just keep in mind that the payment service is only compatible with Samsung-branded devices. These include the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6 Active, Galaxy S6, Gear S2 (with NFC only), and Gear S3.