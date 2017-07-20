Samsung’s mobile payment system is finally available for Gear S3 users in the UK. However, the list of supported banks is still quite limited.

We previously reported that Samsung Pay was available for Gear S2 and Gear S3 users in the UK, but it turned out that it was only for few imported devices. Well, if you are a Gear S3 user in the UK who’s been eagerly waiting for the update, it looks like the wait is finally over. For real this time. According to various Twitter users as well as Tizen Experts, Samsung has officially started rolling out an update which enables Samsung Pay on the Gear S3. If you have a compatible debit/credit card, you can register it with Samsung Pay in order to make payments with your smartwatch.

Unfortunately, however, the list of supported banks is still quite limited. So far, it supports select MasterCard and Visa cards issued by MBNA, Nationwide, Santander, M&S Bank, and HSBC – with more on the way according to the company – as well as transport cards on TfL services.

There are reports from Gear S3 users in the UK that they have actually been able to make transactions via MST using Samsung Pay

It’s worth noting that officially, Samsung Pay in the UK does not support MST, meaning unlike North American Samsung Pay users, those in the UK are limited to NFC-enabled terminals. However, there are reports from Gear S3 users in the UK that they have actually been able to make transactions via MST using Samsung Pay, so next time you’re stuck at a store without your wallet, and they don’t have an NFC-enabled terminal, it wouldn’t hurt to give it a go.

Have you received the Samsung Pay update on your Gear S3? Have you tried using MST on your smartwatch or Galaxy smartphone in the UK? Let us know by leaving a comment below!