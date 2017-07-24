Samsung has launched its Mobile Fest sale on Amazon India, offering discounts on a number of smartphones and other products. The Galaxy On 7 Pro, for example, which normally retails for Rs. 9,490, can now be yours for just Rs. 8,490.

Its smaller brother, the Galaxy On 5 Pro, meanwhile, is available for Rs. 7,190, down from its original price of Rs. 7,990. That’s in addition to the Galaxy C7 Pro that’s on sale for Rs. 25,990 (was Rs. 29,990), the Galaxy J5 that now costs Rs. 9,590 (was Rs. 10,990), and the Galaxy On 8, which you can get your hands on for Rs. 11,490 (was Rs. 13,490).

See also: Sony launches its mid-range smartphone, Xperia XA1 Ultra, in India Sony launches its mid-range smartphone, Xperia XA1 Ultra, in India

As well as smartphones, Samsung’s Gear S3 smartwatch is also on sale. Both the Classic and Frontier variants are listed at Rs. 26,500, down Rs. 2,000 from their original price.

Samsung’s sale on Amazon India has kicked off today and will end on Wednesday, July 26. If you like any of the deals mentioned above, visit Amazon’s website via the button below to place your order.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, also keep in mind that Samsung launched a new device today called the Galaxy J7 Nxt. It comes with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED HD display, 2 GB of RAM and a 13 MP camera. It’s already available on Samsung’s website and will set you back Rs. 11,490.