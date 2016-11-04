Users of the Samsung Link content sharing app got some unexpected, and rather shocking, news this week. Samsung sent out messages to those users informing them the app has been shut down. In fact, Samsung Link was closed earlier this week, on November 1, with no prior warning.

SamMobile reported that the notifications were sent out to smartphone users this week, and the official Samsung Link website also has been replaced with a bare bones page revealing the close of the service. It explains that the shut down was “due to a change in internal operation policy.” That’s a very vague reason, but it’s likely to be the only one we will get.

Samsung Link actually began life as another app and service, AllShare Play, which launched in 2012. It allowed owners of Samsung’s Android phones to share content like videos and photos with laptops, tablets, and smart TVs via Wi-Fi or DLNA. In 2013, AllShare Play was replaced by Samsung Link. It brought a new user interface and some new features such as the ability to automatically save any photos taken with your smartphone on your home PC.

The termination page for the service says that any “files stored on registered devices and cloud services will not be deleted. You can access the remaining files via the individual devices or via your cloud storage website/mobile application.” There’s also a FAQ page that offers some more support information for former Samsung Link users. It adds that folks who want to connect their Samsung smartphone, tablet or PC to their smart TV can still do so with the Samsung Smart View app.

Did you use Samsung Link and, if so, are you disappointed that the company has decided to unceremoniously end this service? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.