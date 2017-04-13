This article originally appeared on our sister-site, VR Source.

Samsung’s Gear VR headset is an excellent VR solution that is compatible with disappointingly few handsets. Unlike Google Cardboard, the Gear VR isn’t just a simple viewfinder that you can insert any phone into, it works with only a handful of Samsung’s flagship phones.

Or it works with only a handful of Samsung’s flagship phones natively. One of the developers over at the XDA Developers forums has created a workaround to make other QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution phones compatible with the headset.

Developer dc13 has created an archive of the necessary files and a readme with the relevant build.prop lines that developers will need to add to their ROM in order to make this work. These can all be found in the Google Drive folder here.

As this requires a bit more heavy lifting than just flashing a .zip file, it is recommended for developers only. Still, if you have the experience (or know somebody who does), and a compatible phone, you could take advantage of this too.

If not, you can use the Gear VR with one of the following approved handsets: Galaxy S8, S8 Edge, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, Note 5, S6 Edge Plus.