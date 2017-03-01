This post was originally published on VRSource.com.

Samsung’s Gear VR headset is only getting better, thanks in part to the introduction of its brand new, upcoming motion controller. We spent a short time handling the new motion controller at MWC 2017, but we’re still eager to see it in action with some VR games.

Much like the Google Daydream View’s motion controller, Sammy’s version acts in the same premise as being another extension of the VR experience – adding more immersiveness in the process. It’s very similar in size, comprised mostly out of plastic, but it has one peculiar advantage. That goes to the trigger button that’s situated on the end of the controller, which offers better ergonomics for certain actions, such as firing off a gun or weapon for example.

Better yet, too, the controller seemingly eliminates the need to rely on the buttons integrated into the side of the Samsung Gear VR headset. All that’s necessary now is using the new motion controller, which also houses the home, back, and volume buttons – with a circular touchpad for navigation. So yeah, it works in nearly the same capacity as the Google Daydream View’s controller, seeing that the embedded sensors, an accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetic sensor, all work in being able to track motion.

Even though we’re able to handle the new controller, we didn’t see it in action running with some VR experiences. As of right now, we definitely prefer its more ergonomic design than its rival, but it looks as though support for two controllers won’t be coming anytime soon – so it’s just going to be solo for now. Regardless, developers will leverage the new controller to its fullest potential to drive VR experiences on the Gear VR even farther than before.