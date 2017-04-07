The new value pack update for the Gear S3 smartwatches brings considerable improvements to Samsung Health, Accessibility, and News Briefing among others.

Samsung Health

The biggest change is in the health department: the Samsung Health app adds a slew of new features with the latest update. For instance, along with an improved user interface, the app now lets you view how much time you spent in each heart rate zone with easy-to-read color-coded graphs. Samsung has also added a Stretching guide which is activated after 50 minutes of inactivity. The company notes that the app can now auto-locate and record approximate location for detected running and walking as well.

Reminder within S Voice

The Reminder app has been improved and now works better with S Voice. You can simply ask your watch to remind you to do something at a certain time, and it’ll create a dedicated alert accordingly. This feature will also come to Gear S2 devices according to Samsung.

Screen settings in Accessibility

The new update brings some changes to the Accessibility features on the Gear S3 – namely, you now have more options to change the device’s display. After enabling “Direct access,” you can now choose between “Dark screen,” “Greyscale,” and “Negative colors.”

Find My Gear is now better than ever

Samsung has made Find My Gear even better: if you’ve misplaced your Gear S3, you can go to the Gear Manager app and lock your smartwatch remotely to prevent any unauthorized access. You can also add your contact info – your name, your email address, and your phone number – which will be displayed on the watch’s lock screen.

The value pack update is available for download via the Samsung Gear App.

Along with these, Samsung has added a music control button and an option to display the date for select watch faces, Stopwatch now has three hours of maximum counting time instead of one, and the News Briefing widget now has an up/down button at the bottom for easier navigation.

How is your Gear S3 Frontier/Classic treating you? Let us know in the comments below!