by Scott Adam GordonDecember 1, 2016
samsung gear s3 vs gear s2 ifa 2016 aa-6

Samsung’s new Gear S3 smartwatch went on sale in the US, UK, Canada and other markets recently though Samsung hasn’t officially commented on the possibility of a release in India. Now, a report from Sam Mobile suggests that its Indian launch could be set for January 2017.

Both the Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier variants are said to be arriving in India, according to Sam Mobile’s unnamed source(s), however a price point wasn’t mentioned. In the US, both versions of the Samsung Gear S3 cost $349.

In our hands-on review Gear S3 review, we said that the Tizen-based smartwatch, which features LTE and NFC capabilities, looked like a good addition to Samsung’s Gear line of smartwatches and noted that the Gear S2 is still around for those who want a more accessible size and design.

We’ll look out for an official announcement from Samsung on this and let you know when we learn more. Are you likely to pick up a Gear S3? Let us know in the comments.

Scott Adam Gordon
Scott Adam Gordon is a European correspondent for Android Authority. Originally from the UK, Scott has been tinkering with Android phones since 2011 and writing about them full-time since 2014. He now lives in Berlin with three roommates he never sees. Befriend him on Twitter and Google+ at the links.
