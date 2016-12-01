Samsung’s new Gear S3 smartwatch went on sale in the US, UK, Canada and other markets recently though Samsung hasn’t officially commented on the possibility of a release in India. Now, a report from Sam Mobile suggests that its Indian launch could be set for January 2017.

Both the Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier variants are said to be arriving in India, according to Sam Mobile’s unnamed source(s), however a price point wasn’t mentioned. In the US, both versions of the Samsung Gear S3 cost $349.

In our hands-on review Gear S3 review, we said that the Tizen-based smartwatch, which features LTE and NFC capabilities, looked like a good addition to Samsung’s Gear line of smartwatches and noted that the Gear S2 is still around for those who want a more accessible size and design.

We'll look out for an official announcement from Samsung on this and let you know when we learn more.