AT&T is already selling the rugged Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch, but now the carrier has confirmed it will begin selling the more elegant Gear S3 Classic model as well. Sales will begin on Friday, May 26.

The Gear S3 Classic shares most of the same hardware and features as the Frontier model. The biggest physical differences are that the Classic has small metal buttons that extend out from the case more than the larger, but textured, buttons on the Frontier. Also, the Classic weighs 57 grams versus the 62 grams on the Frontier. Finally, the Classic comes with a standard black leather strap compared to the rubberized strap for the Frontier.

Otherwise the two watches are identical. The Gear S3 Classic has a a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED circular display with 4 GB of storage, 768 MB of RAM, and a 380 mAh battery. It runs Samsung’s in-house Tizen OS but can still connect to Android and iOS phones via an app. It can also handle Samsung Pay payments, and is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. AT&T says its version of the Gear S3 Classic will include 4G LTE connectivity. It will also support the carrier’s NumberSync feature, which lets you use your main AT&T smartphone number to make and receive calls and texts even if you are away from your phone.

AT&T will sell its Samsung Gear S3 Classic online and in its retail stores on Friday for $249.99 with a two-year contract. It will also offer the smartwatch for $17.50 a month for 20 months. From now until June 30, people who buy the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus from AT&T can purchase either the Gear S3 Classic or Frontier for just $49.99.