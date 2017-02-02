This post originally appeared on our sister site, Sound Guys.

With more and more smartphones no longer including a standard 3.5mm headphone jack, the market for wireless Bluetooth headphones and earbuds will likely explode in the next year. If you are in the market for a pair, Amazon is currently selling the impressive Samsung Gear IconX Bluetooth earbuds for $145, or $54.99 off its normal $199.99 price tag.

See also: Samsung is buying audio and automotive specialist Harman for $8 billion

The earbuds were first launched in July 2016 and support Bluetooth 4.1 to connect to your smartphone. They also offer 4GB of storage, for people who want to listen to their tunes or podcasts without the need of a phone. The earbuds have capacitive touch surfaces, for quick music navigation just by using your finger. The earbuds also come with a carrying case that can also charge them up for people on the go.

If you are a fitness fanatic, you can tie the Gear IconX earbuds it the Samsung Health S app, or other third-party fitness apps. It will allow you to track things like your heart rate, the amount of walking you have done, the amount of calories you have burned, and more. Finally, they include what’s called a “Ambient Sound Mode”, which lets you still hear the outside world even while playing your tunes with music, with a microphone sending in the audio.

While the Samsung Gear IconX comes in white, black, or dark blue, the $55 savings on Amazon only extends to the latter two colors; the white version is still priced at $199.99, in case you had your heart set on getting them in that color. If not, then you might want to snag these at the lower price while you still can. Have you been wanting to get wireless Bluetooth headsets or earbuds? Let us know what you think of this growing audio trend in the comments!