Are you in the market for a new tablet? If the answer is yes, you might want to check out the deal Samsung and Best Buy are currently offering on the Galaxy Tab S2 (9.7-inch model). The device normally retails for $499.99, but can now be yours for $100 less — $399.99.

According to Samsung’s website, the deal is available for a limited amount of time and will expire on June 17. Both retailers are offering free shipping and selling the tablet in three colors: gold, black, and white.

The Galaxy Tab S2 sports a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels. You’ll find the Snapdragon 652 chipset under the hood along with 3 GB of RAM. It has 32 GB of storage, which you are able to expand for an additional 128 GB with the help of a microSD card.

The tablet comes equipped with an 8 MP primary camera and a selfie snapper that has a 2.1 MP sensor. Then there’s the 5870 mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner located on the front of the device, below the screen, and Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The Galaxy Tab S2 was announced back in 2015, so it isn’t Samsung’s latest and greatest tablet. That would the Galaxy Tab S3, which was revealed back at MWC 2017 in February. It will cost you $100 more than the Galaxy Tab S2, as Samsung and Best Buy are selling it for $499.99.

If you’re interested in getting the 9.7-inch variant of the Galaxy Tab S2, visit Samsung’s or Best Buy’s website via a button below.

What do you think about the deal? Would you consider buying the Galaxy Tab S2, or would you rather fork out an extra $100 to get the latest Galaxy Tab S3? Let us know down below.