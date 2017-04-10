Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of almost 6,400 total votes , 52% of our readers said they prefer on-screen navigation buttons on their smartphones. Alternatively, 34.1% said they prefer physical (capacitive) buttons, while 14% said they don’t have strong feelings about either.

Samsung was in a unique position last year with the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. Not only were they two of the best smartphones on the market, they also didn’t have a ton of fierce competition in the flagship space, at least until the later part of the year.

Now, unsurprisingly, the new Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus bring a lot to the table. The latest high-end processor from Qualcomm, the best display ever on a smartphone, and a really promising camera is what you get with the S8 and S8 Plus. Both phones are apparently selling really well, too.

Related Articles LG G6 review: it flies… like a G6! Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus hands-on: Welcome to a new era

But things are a little different this year. The Galaxy S8 line has some serious competition, thanks to the LG G6. The camera is excellent, the display is fantastic, and it actually looks much more premium than other phones in the LG G lineup. The G6 is already available for purchase in the United States, while the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are now up for pre-order.

So now we’re going to make you choose – Samsung Galaxy S8 / Galaxy S8 Plus or LG G6? Which device would you choose to rock over the next couple years? Be sure to cast your vote in the poll attached below, and speak up in the comments if there’s anything else you’d like to add. We look forward to hearing what you have to say!