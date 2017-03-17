Samsung has big plans for the Galaxy S8 and S8+. According to a report from BusinessKorea, analysts expect that the upcoming smartphones will even manage to outsell their predecessors. This is an ambitious forecast, as the tech giant sold around 50 million units of the popular Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge last year.

To achieve its goal, Samsung has already launched a small marketing campaign for the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It posted a short video titled “This is a phone” on YouTube in February, which basically just tells us that the devices will be announced on March 29. Despite not revealing any details about the flagships, the video has already been viewed over 24 million times.

Additionally, Samsung aired a TV commercial for the upcoming devices in South Korea a few days ago that, again, didn’t reveal much aside from the fact that the smartphones will be announced in the last week of March. But the endless tide of leaks and rumors have arguably done a better job of hyping the S8 than any official marketing campaign.

Based on the discussion surrounding leaked images and videos of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, as well as the rumored specifications of the devices, both phones are likely to be very popular among consumers. Samsung is likely behind at least some of those leaks, building excitement and managing expectations as it prepares to unveil both new phones in less than two weeks.

However, it is still too soon to say whether or not they will outsell the Galaxy S7 series. Some consumers will probably want to stay away from Samsung devices because of the Note 7 fiasco, which didn’t do the company’s reputation any good. Also, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are expected to be more expensive than their predecessors, which is never a good thing.

What do you think? Will the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ be more popular than the Galaxy S7 series? Let us know by posting a comment down below.