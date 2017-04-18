With the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus just a few days away from being widely available, the team at iFixit has posted up its extensive teardowns of both new flagship devices. The final result showed that if anything goes wrong, it may take some effort to repair these phones.

Both phones got a repairability score of 4 out of 10 from the team. iFixit stated that the only positive parts of the phones, in terms of tearing it down and fixing it, was that many of their parts were modular and could be replaced quickly. However, the battery in both devices is not one of them. The teardown reveals that it stays inside the phones thanks to a tough adhesive and a glued-on rear panel. iFixit feels this makes removing the battery unnecessarily harder. Considering that Samsung had fatal issues with the battery in their last big flagship phone, you would think the company might want to make it easier for a phone repair team to get the battery out of the Galaxy S8.

The team also had big issues with the glass on both the front and back sides of the new phones. iFixit claims that Samsung used strong adhesive on both sides of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, which makes it hard to get inside the phone. Also, the curved display on the front of the devices makes it very difficult to replace the front glass without destroying the display.

We will have to see if the company and its partners can assemble these phones so they won’t need anything drastic in terms of repairs.