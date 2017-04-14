The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, which were officially announced on March 29, will soon be available in India. Samsung has announced that it will launch the smartphones in the country on April 19. For now, details regarding the price and retail availability remain unknown. That’s because a launch and retail availability are two different things, so the phones may still not be on sale until as late as April 28, the secondary release date for several markets not getting them on April 21.

As a refresher, the Galaxy S8 comes with a 5.8-inch QHD Super AMOLED screen that’s curved on both sides. The device features small bezels on the top and at the bottom, which makes it quite compact for its size.

You’ll find the Exynos 8895 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM. It is equipped with a 12 MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture as well as with a selfie snapper that has an 8 MP sensor. There’s 64 GB of storage, expandable via microSD up to 256 GB.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S8 has the best smartphone display yet, according to DisplayMate

Other features include a 3,000 mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner strangely positioned on the back, next to the camera, and an iris scanner, among others. The waterproof device ships with Android 7.0 Nougat on board with Samsung’s skin on top.

In terms of design, the Galaxy S8 Plus is identical to its smaller brother. The same goes for the specs, with the exception of a larger 6.2-inch screen and a bigger battery with a capacity of 3,500 mAh. These are the major differences to consider if you’re not sure which one to buy.

You can already register your interest in the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on Samsung’s website, so you’ll get notified as soon as the devices are available. To do so, just click the button below.