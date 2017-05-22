Samsung is offering a way for US residents to get two Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus phones for the price of one with a recently launched BOGO offer. The big catch is that you have to have to activate at least one of those phones on the T-Mobile network, via Samsung.com.

See also: Best Samsung Galaxy S8 cases

The terms of this offer state that both phones that are purchased on Samsung.com have to be designed for the T-Mobile network. You have up to 14 days to activate at least one of those phones on the carrier after you receive them from Samsung, and that activation has to be done on Samsung.com. After that happens, you will get a refund of up to $750 for the lower-priced phone. You can pay for the phones monthly via the Samsung Financing Program, or you can just buy the phones outright.

The nice thing about this offer is that the refund should be sent out pretty quickly. Samsung says buyers should get it within 7 to 10 business days. The offer is available for a “limited time” but there’s no word on exactly when it will expire. By the way, you can also still get the Entertainment Kit offer if you buy the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus from Samsung. That includes a free S-View cover for the phone, a 64 GB Samsung EVO+ microSD card, and a six-month subscription to Netflix, even if you are a current subscriber. That offer is ending on May 24.

You may remember that T-Mobile is currently running its own BOGO offer for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. That deal is different than the one that’s being offered by Samsung directly. T-Mobile is requiring people who take part in this deal to get both phones on an installment plan, and one of them has to be on a new line with the carrier’s T-Mobile One unlimited data plan. Also, the $750 rebate won’t be sent out until six to eight weeks after you file for it.