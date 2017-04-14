Sam Mobile has just released information on an unreleased Samsung device codenamed Cruiser, otherwise known as the Galaxy S8 Active. The device, with a model number of SM-G892A, will be headed exclusively to the AT&T network in the US later this year.

The site doesn’t have much information on the new device other than its name and model number, but we’ll keep an eye on the interwebs in the weeks to come where we’ll be sure to see it popping up more and more.

The site does note that Galaxy S Active devices typically have larger batteries than their regular non-ruggedized counterparts. So if the smallish battery capacities on the S8 and S8 Plus are not getting your juices flowing perhaps the Galaxy S8 Active will.

We’ll just have to wait and see what a ruggedized version of the Infinity Display will look like and whether Samsung does something different with buttons. But with an IP68 rating already on board the biggest draw here will likely be added impact resistance if they can avoid beating the S8 with the ugly stick too much. The Galaxy S8 Active is expected to arrive in June.