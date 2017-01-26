The Samsung Galaxy S8 sure has been in the news a lot recently. We’ve already learned a ton about the Samsung Galaxy S8, including that it reportedly won’t have a home button this time around and that it might come in larger screen sizes. Now the latest report gives us a look at an alleged image of the 6.2-inch version of Samsung’s flagship device.

The report comes from VentureBeat and noted gadget leaker Evan Blass, also known by his Twitter handle @evleaks. He claims that the Galaxy S8 will be sold in 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch versions, both with QHD Super AMOLED displays that have an aspect ratio of 18.5:9, compared to the 16:9 norm. Both phones will have displays that will be larger than even the aborted Galaxy Note 7, but the Galaxy S8 5.8-inch version should have about the same display width as the 5.1-inch Galaxy S7, due to the different ratio. As you can see, it looks like the display has almost no bezel as well, as previous rumors have suggested.

The image would also seem to confirm earlier reports that it will have a standard 3.5mm headphone jack. The 5.8-inch version will have a 3000mAh battery, according to Blass, while the larger 6.2-inch model will get a 3500mAh battery.

Much of Blass’s report repeats earlier rumors about the Galaxy S8, including the use of a fingerprint reader on the back of the phone next to the camera, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, along with a microSD card. He also seems to confirm Samsung will launch a dock accessory that will allow the phone to be used like a PC when the dock is connected to a monitor, keyboard and mouse.

The story says Samsung will announce the phones on March 29, and launch both models on April 21. However, it also claims they will be very pricey, with the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 costing €799 (roughly $854.50) and the 6.2-inch version priced at €899 (roughly $961.71). That’s pretty darn expensive, but we don’t think it’s high enough to cut down demand for the phone, especially for Galaxy Note 7 owners who have been waiting patiently to get a new large-screen phone from Samsung since the recall.

What do you think of this alleged image of the larger Samsung Galaxy S8? Would you get this phone, even at such a high price tag? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!