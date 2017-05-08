After the unlocked Galaxy S7 Edge received the Android Nougat update in the US last week, questions were once again raised as to the whereabouts of the same update for the Galaxy S7. Thankfully, reports are now coming in that the unlocked S7 is also receiving it.

Galaxy S7 owners have taken to Reddit to confirm the rollout for the Galaxy S7 model SM-G930U (US unlocked), while another thread suggests it’s hitting the unlocked Galaxy S7 Edge in the UK too. This isn’t quite the same as the S7 Edge software rollout from last week, however, as device owners aren’t required to install that update through Samsung’s Smart Switch PC interface.

Instead, this update appears to be arriving OTA (over-the-air) and a screenshot uploaded to the thread indicates that it comes in at 1.2 GB.

The rollout of Android Nougat to unlocked S7 devices has been a strange one in that it has arrived after the carrier updates. Usually, Android updates appear on unlocked devices ahead of carrier-branded devices, as it generally takes longer for carriers to approve them. In this case, the last of the major US carriers finished rolling out the update in early March.

Though this information is only based on a handful of Reddit comments, given the update’s appearance on the S7 Edge last week, it would make sense for it to now be being deployed on the S7. Samsung will likely confirm it soon.

To see if your Galaxy S7 is ready for the upgrade, visit your device’s software update page in the settings menu, and don’t forget to let us know in the comments if you’ve received it.