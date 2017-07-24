It looks like the Galaxy Note 8 will be available in at least one new color. Leaker Roland Quandt announced on Twitter that the upcoming phablet will come in the Deep Blue color option along with the already seen Black and Orchid Gray, and possibly others.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 coming in Black, Orchid Grey and a new Deep Blue. At least. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 22, 2017

This is to be expected, as the Note 7 also introduced a new color last year — Coral Blue — which was later used on the Galaxy S7 and S8 series. As of now, there’s no word on how many color variants of the upcoming smartphone will be available. Last year’s Note 7 launched in four colors, so we expect to see at least as many options this year if not more.

The Galaxy Note 8 is scheduled to be announced on August 23 in New York City. As you can imagine, there are quite a few rumors going around about the device. These suggest that it will sport a 6.3-inch Infinity display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and should be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset.

The phablet will be equipped with a dual-camera system featuring two 13 MP sensors and the popular S Pen that pops out from the bottom of the device. Other things worth mentioning are the IP68 rating, 4 or 6 GB of RAM, and a fingerprint scanner that may also be strangely positioned right next to the camera, just like on the Galaxy S8. To learn more, check out the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rumor roundup post.