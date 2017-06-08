Samsung‘s on-screen solution to the traditional fingerprint sensor may not be ready in time for the Galaxy Note 8, according to a report from South Korean website Naver. The new tech, which would be able to scan your fingerprint through the glass of the display rather than a separate button, was considered a possibility for the upcoming handset after missing out on the Galaxy S8.

Naver received the information from a Samsung Electronics official, who said: “We made every effort to install a display-integrated fingerprint sensor on Galaxy Note 8, but we decided not to install it on this strategic phone due to various technical limitations such as security.”

It was suggested that this type of display-based fingerprint sensor may have been included on the Galaxy S8 after rumors began circulating that its dual home button/fingerprint scanner was being axed. In the end, Samsung opted for a rear fingerprint sensor setup, which was met with some consternation.

Naver states that Samsung Electronics is continuing to develop the technology, so it may appear at a later date (perhaps on the Galaxy S9).

Meanwhile, Naver also hinted at the kind of specs we could expect from the Galaxy Note 8. Supposedly, it would be launched in September with a 6.3-inch curved display, dual-camera setup and 3,200 mAh battery.

What are your thoughts on the Galaxy Note 8’s potential? Let us know in the comments.