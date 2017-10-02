The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is an almost perfect for phablet fans. The massive, gorgeous screen puts everyone else to shame and the S Pen unlocks a world of productivity and fun that other phones can’t match. However, it doesn’t have the biggest battery in the world, and that can be an issue for some people. If you want the phone with the biggest battery in Samsung’s lineup, you actually have to go with the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. Or, you can get the Galaxy Note 8 and slap the newly announced ZeroLemon case on it.

ZeroLemon makes battery cases for a slew of phones. Earlier this year it released cases for the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus duo and last year it covered the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, and Nexus 6P. All of those had capacities ranging from 6,300 mAh to 8,500 mAh whereas the new Galaxy Note 8 case sits at 5,500 mAh. ZeroLemon says that it’ll extend the battery life of the Note 8 by 115%+. That adds 35 hours of talk time, 24 hours of movie time, or 75 hours of music time.

Unfortunately, the case doesn’t charge the phone at the Quick Charge speeds the Note 8 supports. This means that you’ll need to slowly charge your phone throughout the day with the case instead of expecting a quick jolt of energy like you’d get from your wall charger. There is an LED on the back of the case to indicate your power level so you always know exactly where you stand.

While the charging speeds are a bit of a bummer, the biggest disadvantage to using a case like this is size. The Galaxy Note 8 is already a pretty massive phone and the ZeroLemon case makes it much bigger. If you’re comfortable with that and you demand a lot from your phone’s battery, this may be the case for you.

ZeroLemon is giving early adopters a pretty enticing discount. If you pre-order the case now, you can grab it for only $39.99 instead of its normal $79.99 price. Amazon has an in-stock date of October 5 so pre-order while you can if you want that discount.