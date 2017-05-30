Android 7.0 Nougat is making its way to Samsung Galaxy Note 5 devices in Europe. According to PhoneArena, the update is already available in Romania, which likely means that it has also been released (or will be soon) in other European markets.

As you can imagine, this is a big update as it weighs in at around 1.3 GB. Not only does it bring a bunch of new Nougat-specific features, the update also brings the March 2017 Android security patch. According to the changelog, it brings a couple of changes to Notifications, improves the usability of the multi-window mode as well as the Settings menu. These are just some of the things you can expect to see, as there are a lot more features available in Nougat for you to play around with.

For more details on what Nougat has to offer, check out our Android 7.1 Nougat review here.

Those of you who live in the US and use the Galaxy Note 5 have already received the update. Sprint was the first carrier to release it at the beginning of April, followed by AT&T and Verizon about a week later. T-Mobile then joined in on the fun towards the end of the month.

If you own a Galaxy Note 5 and live in Europe, you can check to see if the update is already available in the device’s settings. In case it has already made its way to your smartphone, do make sure you are connected to a Wi-Fi network before downloading it to avoid any potential charges from your carrier.

Also, feel free to let us know if the update has already hit your device. Just drop a comment down below.