The Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) is now available at Sprint. The device is already listed on the carrier’s website but under a different name — Galaxy J7 Perx. Now don’t let the name fool you. This is the exact same device that Verizon started selling back in March under the Galaxy J7 V name.

The mid-ranger sports a 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 chipset. You’ll also find 2 GB of RAM under the hood along with just 16 GB of storage. Fortunately, you can expand it for an additional 256 GB, which is more than enough for the majority of users.

There’s an 8 MP primary camera on the back and a selfie snapper with a 5 MP sensor on the front. The smartphone also features a 3,300 mAh battery, offers the same design we’re used to seeing from Samsung’s Galaxy devices, and ships with Android 7.0 Nougat on board.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Perx can be yours for $264. You can decide to pay it off on a monthly basis over a two-year period, which will set you back $11 per month with no upfront payment required. To get it, visit Sprint’s website by clicking the button below.

