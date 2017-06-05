Last week, a German retailer listed the upcoming Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) on its website. In addition to the specs, the listing also revealed that the smartphone will be released on June 22. Now, Samsung’s upcoming device has been spotted on Amazon France, hinting that it might be officially announced today.

The Amazon listing, which was taken down quite fast for some reason, featured a few images of the Galaxy J5 (you can see one above) that shows the June 5 date on the smartphone’s screen. This just might mean that Samsung will officially take the wraps off the device today, although it hasn’t been confirmed yet. If the listing is legit, the Galaxy J5 will be available in gold or black and will set you back €279.

When it comes to specs, the smartphone is expected to sport a 5.2-inch HD display and the Exynos 7870 chipset. It will have 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage that you’ll likely be able to expand with the help of a microSD card.

Other features of the upcoming device include dual-SIM support, NFC, a 2,600 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 Nougat. In terms of design, the Galaxy J5 will reportedly have a metal body and looks very similar to the majority of other Galaxy devices, which can either be a good or a bad thing depending on who you ask.

What do you think about the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) based on the info we have so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.