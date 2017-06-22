Back in September, Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy Folder 2 flip phone. The device, which was only available in China so far, has now been launched in South Korea as well. Both the 3G and LTE versions will be available with pricing starting at KRW 297,000, which is around $260.

The Galaxy Folder 2 has a 3.8-inch LCD display with a resolution of 800 x 480 pixels. You’ll find the Snapdragon 425 chipset under the hood along with 2 GB of RAM. There’s 16 GB of storage available, which you can expand for an additional 128 GB with the help of a microSD card.

Samsung’s retro-looking smartphone is equipped with an 8 MP primary camera as well as a 5 MP selfie snapper. It packs a 1,950 mAh battery, ships with Android Marshmallow on board, and obviously features a physical keyboard that you can control the device with.

Samsung hasn’t announced if it plans on bringing the smartphone to any other country in the near future. The chances of this happening probably aren’t that great, as there really isn’t a lot of demand for flip phones, especially in Western markets. Smartphones like the Galaxy Folder 2 mostly appeal to those looking for a simple device with a physical keyboard, and just might bring back great memories of the good old days for some.

Would you consider buying the Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 or any other flip phone? Let us know in the comments.