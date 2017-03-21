Samsung announced the Galaxy C7 Pro at the beginning of the year in China. It now looks like the device is now coming to the US. The Galaxy C7 Pro with the model number SM-C701F has recently been certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

As of now, there’s no word on when exactly the smartphone will be available or how much it will retail for. However, considering it now has FCC approval, we expect it to launch in the next month. Based on the price point of the device in China, it could sell for around $420 in the US.

As a refresher, the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro sports a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED Full HD screen. You’ll find the Snapdragon 626 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM. There’s 64 GB of storage available but you can expand it for an additional 256 GB if that’s not enough for you.

The device comes equipped with two 16 MP cameras with an f/1.9 aperture — front and rear — and a 3,300 mAh battery. It also has a fingerprint scanner located on the front, below the screen, and runs Android Marshmallow with Samsung’s TouchWiz user interface on top.

The follow up to the Galaxy C7 features a metal body and is available in three different color options. You can choose between the Arctic Blue, Maple Leaf Gold, or Rose Pink versions of the device, although not all might make it to the US.

Would you consider buying the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro once it launches in the US? Let us know down below.