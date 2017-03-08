When it comes to mobile devices Samsung is best known for its flagship phones, such as the upcoming Galaxy S8 and its recently troubled Note series. Of course that’s just a small part of the company’s wide mobile portfolio, and now the Galaxy series is adding another addition to the family with the relatively quiet debut of the new Galaxy C5 Pro.

Some of you might remember the C7 Pro, which launched back in January for the Chinese market. This latest model is essentially a smaller version of that phone, packing the same overall design and even a few key specs like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage that can be further expanded via microSD.

The new C5 Pro swaps out the C7 Pro’s 5.7-inch display for a smaller 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display. Other core specs include 16MP F/1.9 cameras on the front and back, a 2600 mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner mounted into the front home button. On the color front, the C5 Pro will be available in Lake Blue, Maple Leaf, and Powder Rose.

The Samsung C5 Pro is expected to start shipping on March 16, where it will be priced at CNY2,499, or roughly $362. Pre-order sales are actually already available through Samsung China. Like the C7 Pro, the C5 Pro is being aimed first at the Chinese market, though it is certainly possible its reach could expand to other markets such as Europe and other parts of Asia.

What do you think of Samsung’s latest mid-ranger? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.