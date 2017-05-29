Samsung is gearing up to announce its first smartphone with a dual-camera setup, which will be called the Galaxy C10. Thanks to the renders and 360-degree video that were posted online by Pricebaba (in collaboration with OnLeaks), we can now see what the upcoming smartphone looks like.

The Galaxy C10 has two cameras on the back, sports a metal body, and a fingerprint scanner that’s embedded in the home button. You’ll find the 3.5 mm headphone jack at the bottom of the device along with the USB Type-C port and a speaker.

The volume rocker and power button can be found on the left side, while another button can be seen on the right side of the smartphone. This might mean that the Galaxy C10 will have Samsung’s Bixby digital assistant on board, which made its debut on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. You can check out the 360-degree video as well as a bunch of renders below.

Pricebaba claims that the device sports a 5.5-inch display and also shared its dimensions: 152.5 x 74.8 x 7.68 mm. Other specs haven’t been mentioned, but according to various rumors that are going around regarding the device, it is powered by the Snapdragon 660 chipset and has 6 GB or RAM. We can also expect to see Android Nougat on board with Samsung’s custom UI on top.

What do you think about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy C10? Share your opinion with us down below.