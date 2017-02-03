The Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) and Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) can now be purchased in the UK from Samsung’s online web store and select retail partners.

The Galaxy A3 (2017) price is set at £279 and arrives with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage space, while the Galaxy A5 (2017) comes in at £369 with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The handsets can be picked up in four color options: Black Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist and Peach Cloud, but their memory options are fixed.

The A3 (2017) arrives with a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor, 4.7-inch HD display and 2,350 mAh battery, packing a 8 MP camera on the front and 13 MP at the rear. The A5 (2017), on the other hand, has a 1.9 GHz octa-core processor, 5.2-inch FHD (1080p) display and 3,000 mAh battery with 16 MP front and rear cameras. Both devices arrive with Android Marshmallow.

The most high-spec device in the line, the Galaxy A7 (2017), won’t be available in the UK.

Samsung hasn’t yet disclosed which other partners will sell the devices: they’re not currently listed on Amazon UK but you can get them for the same prices at the Carphone Warehouse.