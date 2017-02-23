Samsung‘s Exynos 9 series 8895 chips have now entered mass production. The octa-core Exynos 8895, expected to be housed in one variant of the Galaxy S8, is Samsung’s first to make use of 10-nanometer FinFET process technology, which could contribute to “up to 27% higher performance” while consuming “40% less power” when compared to previous 14nm technology.

The Exynos 8895 should allow for faster LTE speeds thanks to its gigabit modem that supports five carrier aggregation (5CA) — providing “max.1Gbps (Cat.16) downlink with 5CA and 150 Mbps (Cat.13) uplink with 2CA,” according to Samsung.

The Exynos 8895 is also said to provide deliver “next level” graphical performance, including reduced latency from 4K VR, thanks to a Mali-G71 GPU. Samsung says performs 60% better than its predecessor and the 8895’s advanced Multi-Format Codec (MFC) enables recording and playback of video content up to 4K at 120 fps.

See also: Forecast: Samsung’s operating profit to increase by 40 percent in Q1

Support for 28 MP cameras is also included and a dual image signal processor will help create a “DSLR-like photography experience,” says Samsung. Enhanced security features, and better infrastructure for AI and deep learning, round off the core details.

The new chipset will go up against the Snapdragon 835 SoC from Qualcomm they arrive later this year. As both chips are likely to ship in different versions of the Galaxy S8, a like-for-like comparison shouldn’t be too difficult.

For more on the Exynos 8895, visit the official Samsung semiconductor site at the link, and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments.