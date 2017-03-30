As you probably know, Samsung announced quite a few new devices yesterday at its Unpacked event including the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus as well as a new version of the Gear VR headset. With the official reveal behind us, it’s now time for Samsung to start spending some money to promote its new devices to consumers all over the world.

The company has just released a cool commercial that’s very well made and quite funny. It shows an ostrich, a flightless bird, that accidentally puts on a Gear VR headset with the Galaxy S8 inside that runs a flight simulator.

The ostrich likes what it sees and immediately starts believing that it can fly. After trying for some time, the bird finally succeeds and takes to the skies. The commercial then ends with a great tagline that reads “We make what can’t be made, so you can do what can’t be done.” You can check it out below.

The commercial really is great and we’re looking forward to seeing more of them from Samsung soon. Especially the ones that will be focused mainly on the recently announced flagship smartphones. For those of you who don’t know, LG also released an interesting commercial for the G6 a few days ago, which is definitely worth checking out.