After a short delay, Samsung’s Chromebook Pro is now officially available for pre-order and has a shipping date. According to Amazon, pre-orders will be dispatched on May 28.

The 12.3-inch convertible touchscreen laptop was first launched in January at CES 2017 and was expected to be released last month. For reasons still unknown, that didn’t happen and, despite the Amazon listing, Samsung is yet to make an official announcement about the new availability.

The Chromebook Pro arrives with a 2400 x 1600 resolution display, Intel Core M3 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage space, as well as Samsung ‘S Pen’ stylus. Though it was first revealed in silver, the retail unit is only available in black.

The Chromebook Pro also boasts access to two million Play Store apps but we noted in our original review that the integration of this was distinctly lacking. It was plagued by bugs — something which may have formed part of the reason for device’s delay.

While this functionality is noted in the Amazon description, we still don’t know for sure if that aspect of the experience has been completely addressed. You might want to wait and see how that all unfolds before pre-ordering.

If that doesn’t concern you, the Chromebook Pro is on sale for $549.99 with free shipping and you can pick it up at the link below.