Samsung’s long-awaited Chromebook Pro may have just landed a couple of weeks ago, but the company also looks like it’s keen to shift some of its Chromebook Plus units too. The convertible Chrome OS laptop has been reduced by around $63 on Amazon from the $450 price tag, bringing it down to $386 with free shipping.

This Chromebook was first seen at CES 2017 before going on sale in late February. It features a 12.3-inch, 2400 x 1600 pixel display on a 360-degree hinge, an ARM-based hexa-core OP1 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage, and a Samsung stylus.

It’s also among the first Chromebooks to support the Google Play Store and Android apps, though the implementation is still in beta right now and won’t be finalized until the end of the summer at the earliest.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is currently featured on our best Chromebooks list, so if you want to learn more, hit the link.

