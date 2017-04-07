Samsung probably has some mixed feelings regarding the latest Brand Trust 2017 report. The tech giant climbed 17 positions and took the number one spot on the list of the most trusted brands in India. That’s the part Samsung is probably quite happy about. Samsung’s mobile division, on the other hand, which was ranked number one last year, has been moved down to the 154th position this year.

The reason for this is simple. Samsung’s reputation among consumers has taken a beating because of the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. The company is trying everything it can to restore it, but it will take quite some time before that happens.

Sony and LG both retained last year’s positions, coming in at second and third place. Apple moved up 12 spots and is currently the fourth most trusted brand in the sub-continent. It should be noted that over 2,500 people from 16 cities participated in the survey.

Another interesting survey worth mentioning was also recently conducted in India by Strategy Analytics. It shows that Xiaomi is the preferred brand for Indian consumers who plan on upgrading their smartphones in 2017.

According to the survey, 26 percent of participants will choose one of Xiaomi’s smartphones as their next device. The Chinese brand is followed by Samsung and Apple, each with 12 percent, Motorola at 7 percent, Lenovo and OnePlus at 6 percent, and Micromax at 2 percent.

Xiaomi is already doing very well in India and it looks like this trend will continue in the near future. A lot of users prefer Xiaomi’s devices over Samsung’s, mainly because of the great price-performance ratio that they offer. Samsung will apparently have to make some serious changes if it wants to stay the biggest smartphone manufacturer in terms of sales in the country.

