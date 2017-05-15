Samsung’s Bixby made its debut on the Galaxy S8 series. However, the digital assistant isn’t only meant for smartphones, as the company plans on expanding it to a bunch of different devices including home appliances.

The tech giant has recently announced that it is bringing Bixby to the Family Hub 2.0 refrigerators. All new models sold will include the digital assistant, while those that have already been purchased will get it via an update.

The Family Hub 2.0 fridge, which was released in March, can now search for recipes and weather information, among other things, thanks to Bixby. It’s also capable of automatically controlling the temperature in the fridge and can provide you with recipes based on your eating habits. The device acts as a hub that can interact with other smart appliances including the air conditioning and vacuum cleaner, just to name a few.

Samsung will eventually bring its digital assistant to a variety of other appliances as well as smartphones. One of the handsets to get it will probably be the Galaxy Note 8, which is expected to be announced in August.

Samsung has big plans for Bixby but it’s off to a bad start. The digital assistant, which goes head to head with Google’s Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, is currently missing the voice control functionality in the US. The Galaxy S8 devices in South Korea have already received it, while users from the US will get it “later this spring”.