If you haven’t heard of Salesforce, maybe your business is a bit behind the times. Salesforce is the world’s leading customer relationship management tool. Therefore with the Salesforce Administrator Certification Training Bundle, you could quickly become highly employable.

Salesforce is a business platform based on putting all aspects of a company into a cloud ‘ecosystem’. Not just storage, we’re talking a whole user interface linking sales, marketing, services, customer support, etc. Any employee can interact with customers from any device with an internet connection. Every aspect of the business becomes more streamlined, effective and efficient. The company can be run from a smartphone.

You’re no longer just a user, you’re the puppet master.

If it still sounds a little conceptual, don’t worry. The mechanics are there to be learnt. What we thought might interest you about Salesforce is the types of companies who use and endorse it. A seemingly endless list of household names have Salesforce at the core of their business, including Unilever, the Financial Times, Barclays, Eurostar, Electronic Arts and Philips, to name but a few.

Given the widespread use of this platform, it’s surprising how few people are trained and certified to use it. There’s a real shortage of Salesforce talent in the market. By becoming a Salesforce administrator you could quickly open doors to all kinds of employment opportunities.

Here’s your chance. Right now you can get the Salesforce Administrator Certification Training Bundle for just $36. That’s a huge 92% discount on the price you would pay to buy each of the courses individually.

Here’s what you get:

As the course titles suggest, the bundle gives you two hugely valued skill sets. The first three courses teach you to be a fluent user of all things Salesforce. The other two courses give you all the prep you need to pass the administrator and app builder certifications. You’re no longer just a user, you’re the puppet master.

Once purchased you have lifetime access to these courses. So if this sounds like just the career change for you but the timing isn’t quite right, grab your 92% discount now and dive in whenever you’re ready!

To take advantage of this great deal before it expires, Hit the button below!

Is this deal not quite right for you? Head over to the AAPICKS HUB for more savings you’re going to love! For notifications of offers and price drops, sign up for our Deal Alerts newsletter.