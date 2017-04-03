According to a report published by comScore, Roku is the market leader for TV streaming boxes and sticks in the US, followed by Amazon’s FireTV. Google’s Chromecast came in third with 8 percent of market share.

If you don’t already own a Roku stick, I’m sure you’ve come across one before, a digital media player set-top box manufactured by a California-based company. This tiny dongle is extremely popular among those looking for an on-demand TV streaming box – in fact, according to the latest data gathered by comScore, it is the most popular set-top box in the US, boasting a market share of 18 percent. Roku is followed by Amazon’s FireTV at 12 percent, Google Chromecast at 8 percent, and Apple TV at 5 percent.

While Millennials and Gen X now spend more time watching digital media than live TV, live TV still accounts for 84 percent of all viewing.

Indeed, on-demand video streaming services are growing, Netflix being the market leader (no surprise there) at around 40 percent penetration. YouTube came in second place with 27 percent, Amazon Prime Video at 17 percent, and Hulu at an unexpectedly low 10 percent. However, that is not to say that on-demand video streaming has become the norm. While Millennials and Gen X now spend more time watching digital media than live TV, live TV still accounts for 84 percent of all viewing. Time-shifted TV accounts for 14.9 percent and videos on demand a mere 1.1 percent according to the same report.

But of course, over the next few decades, these numbers are bound to shift dramatically as demographics around the world change. On top of that, the 1.1 percent doesn’t account for the fact that most video streaming actually happens on a device other than a TV. For instance, smartphone usage has doubled since 2013, tablet usage increased by a whopping 26 percent, and almost one in eight Internet users in the US are now mobile-only. I, for one, can’t remember the last time I watched live TV, and for better or worse, as mobile technology grows, so will on-demand video streaming services and streaming boxes.

Do you own a video-streaming set-top box or stick? Which one do you have? Let us know in the comments below!