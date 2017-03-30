The Robot Unicorn Attack series of games, besides having an ultra-cool title, also have some very additive gameplay and a highly colorful 2D art style. Today, publisher Adult Swim Games began taking pre-orders for the latest game in the endless runner series, Robot Unicorn Attack 3, in the Google Play Store.

See also: Best endless runner games for Android

The game has already soft launched in New Zealand and a few other markets, and reports say the game now has full 3D graphics, but still keeps its basic side-scrolling gameplay. This game allows players to pick from three different robot unicorns. Running each of these mechanical stallions through their paces will help them collect tears generated from past failures so they can build their citadel. Yep, it’s that kind of a game.

All in all, it looks like if you are a fan of the previous Robot Unicorn Attack games, this latest installment is aiming to add more content, some impressive and colorful graphics and addictive gameplay to the mix. Since pre-registration has started, we would expect that the game will be launched worldwide in the very near future. Oh, and one more thing for fans of the previous games; Robot Unicorn Attack 3 will still feature Erasure’s Always in the soundtrack.